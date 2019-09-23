1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 60 1.08 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $72, with potential upside of 9.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.