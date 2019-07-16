1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.36 N/A 1.76 41.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.41% and an $7 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 94.3%. Insiders held 0.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -2.33% 1.08% 9.48% 10.62% 21.25% 9.7%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.