1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 36 2.74 N/A 2.47 15.66

Table 1 demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Arch Capital Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is $43, which is potential 1.51% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.