13.61% to Target, Barclays Keeps Overweight Rating for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordinary Shares (WLTW) Stock; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Its Paychex Com (PAYX) Position

In a report shared with investors and clients on 1 July, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock had its Overweight Rating reconfirmed by stock analysts at Barclays. They currently have a $220.0000 target on firm. Barclays’s target would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current stock price.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as Paychex Inc Com (PAYX)’s stock rose 13.02%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 36,350 shares with $2.92M value, down from 40,914 last quarter. Paychex Inc Com now has $30.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 2.16 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% or 11,152 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 5,461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited accumulated 44,597 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Fincl accumulated 0.04% or 1,585 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd invested in 7,404 shares. Burney invested in 32,428 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Old Republic Intll Corp has invested 0.71% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 22,454 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested 0.61% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 6,175 shares. Notis has 3,030 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.03 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 33.11 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22000 highest and $164 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is 2.97% above currents $193.64 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $164 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, April 8. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley.