13.49% to Target, KeyBanc Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for American Tower (AMT) Stock; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Common (CHMI) Shorts Down By 2.82%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Common (NYSE:CHMI) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. CHMI’s SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 1.15M shares previously. With 189,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Common (NYSE:CHMI)’s short sellers to cover CHMI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 228,122 shares traded. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Currently Completing an Evaluation of Its Amortization Methodology Process; 09/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Route 70 eastbound lanes closed for emergency repairs in Cherry Hill; 13/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Updated Date and Time for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Book Value of $20.44 Per Shr at Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Provides Update on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Delaying Its Conference Call Initially Scheduled for Wednesday While It Completes the Work; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q EPS $1.47; 05/04/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT – ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENTS WITH B. RILEY FBR & JMP SECURITIES LLC; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits Cherry Hill Mortgage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI)

New York: In analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 19 August, KeyBanc reiterated their “Overweight” rating on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). They currently have a $253.0000 PT on the firm. KeyBanc’s target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s last stock close.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $98.69 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 67.35 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.89% below currents $222.93 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

