13.21% to Target, MKM Partners Keeps “Neutral” Rating for L Brands (LB) Stock; Uqm Technologies Has 2.38 Sentiment

Uqm Technologies Inc (UQM) investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 10 sold and reduced holdings in Uqm Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.24 million shares, up from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Uqm Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 16.

Stock research analysts at MKM Partners have $21.0000 TP on L Brands (NYSE:LB). MKM Partners’s TP would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in a research note on Wednesday morning.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 393,050 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested in 0.02% or 192,197 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 4,170 shares. Makaira Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 3.65M shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 488,454 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 307,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.02% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 12,100 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 86,560 shares. Menora Mivtachim, Israel-based fund reported 750,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). 25,055 are owned by Hartford Management Co. Tobam invested in 351,788 shares.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “L Brands Invites You to Listen to Webcast of Investor Update Meeting on Sept. 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. LB’s profit will be $7.38 million for 154.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.19 million shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US; 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Same-Store Sales Rose 4 %; 18/05/2018 – L Brands Declares Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FEBRUARY SALES $853.9 MLN VS $765.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – L Brands Proposal Had 62.6% Affirmative Vote, Below 75% Requirement; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashes its full-year earnings outlook

Among 5 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. L Brands has $28 highest and $16 lowest target. $21’s average target is 13.21% above currents $18.55 stock price. L Brands had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets downgraded L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $2200 target.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UQM (UQM) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against UQM Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Danfoss A/S â€“ UQM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.73 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.