-13.12% to Target, Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Rating for JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) Stock; Fossil Group (FOSL) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 69 decreased and sold their holdings in Fossil Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 52.80 million shares, up from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fossil Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

In a research report published on today, Credit Suisse restate their Neutral rating on JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS)‘s stock. The price target indicates a potential downside of -13.12% from company’s previous close.

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JinkoSolar has $2500 highest and $15 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is -1.69% below currents $21.87 stock price. JinkoSolar had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JKS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

More notable recent JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JinkoSolar Holding Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JinkoSolar Named Top-Rated Bankable PV Module Supplier by PV-Tech – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “JinkoSolar Sees Pre-Earnings Push From Call Traders – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. JKS’s profit will be $30.63M for 6.36 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 377.78% EPS growth.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $778.96 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

The stock increased 8.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 3.45M shares traded or 363.76% up from the average. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR FACTORY INCENTIVES STILL NEED STATE OK; 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 30/03/2018 – China’s JinkoSolar To Build 1st U.S. Factory In Florida, Creating 200 Jobs — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Rev $976.4M; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weak Units Dim Prospects for Fossil’s (FOSL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Fossil (FOSL) Looks Appealing at This Time – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: FOSL – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Fossil Group (FOSL) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fossil +9% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $606.67 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 19.25 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Analysts await Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 110.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FOSL’s profit will be $18.96M for 8.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Fossil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,100.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.38 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) has declined 56.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fossil Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOSL); 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members