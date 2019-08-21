12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.62 Million; Valuation Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 2.01M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 1.40 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 814,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Company owns 17,874 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Com holds 21,769 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 0% stake. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 26,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canal Insur Company invested in 1.26% or 219,600 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Walleye Trading Lc reported 17,475 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.