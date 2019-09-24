12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered by $10.14 Million Its Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 146,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.24 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 2.03 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 202,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.74M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Should Spend Latest Cash Infusion on Infusions of Its Own – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 57,836 shares to 195,600 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 495,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Invest Management invested in 34,005 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 0.57% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 82,579 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Company accumulated 24,978 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cornerstone reported 10,185 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 118,472 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 31,304 shares. 110,414 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.35% or 24,876 shares. Chatham Cap Gp reported 72,985 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 3.67M shares stake. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 11,307 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 426,665 shares to 614,556 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us holds 0.27% or 1.81M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 280,512 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.67M shares. First Personal Finance Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,954 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1.28 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 258,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.40M were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Natl Wi owns 171,559 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 0.11% or 75,735 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru, New York-based fund reported 23,542 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Approval to Invest $600 Million in a New Coated Recycled Board Machine in the Midwest – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Stacey Panayiotou as Executive Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.