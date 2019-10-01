12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Its Skyline (SKY) Stake by $11.52 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined, Lpl Financial Has Raised by $10.33 Million Its Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 227.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 426,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 614,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 187,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 333,591 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3753.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 240,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 246,643 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 3.13 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,916 shares to 28,459 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 23,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,578 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 420 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gideon Capital Advsr reported 0.64% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 229 shares. Wms Lc reported 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 96,241 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 34,238 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment invested in 7,738 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Peoples Financial Serv holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 830 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.08% or 52,585 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Century holds 264,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Llc holds 0% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 17,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 59,803 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 7,577 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 8,892 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% or 290,375 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 583,527 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc accumulated 0% or 7,517 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc accumulated 100 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 31 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 10,346 shares.

