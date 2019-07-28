12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised First Amern Finl (FAF) Stake; Timpani Capital Management Has Raised Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Position by $436,480 as Shares Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 307,413 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 15,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,773 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 236,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 629,373 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 9,673 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited Company reported 61,753 shares stake. Victory Cap has invested 0.24% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). St Germain D J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,780 shares. Asset One Co Limited reported 300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 927 shares. Parametric Port has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 7,022 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,510 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 19,639 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 8.45M shares. Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Raymond James Associates invested in 30,755 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,016 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 29,473 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, S&T Fincl Bank Pa has 2.96% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 187,043 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 44,566 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Nippon Life Global Americas holds 16,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2.92 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 21,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 1,353 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.1% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 4,600 shares.