12Th Street Asset Management Company Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Lifted by $748,728; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Holding by $484,328 as Market Value Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,967 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 375,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Sauerland John P. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M. 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25.

