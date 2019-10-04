12Th Street Asset Management Company Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) Has Raised by $1.57 Million; Rothschild Investment Lowered Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $6.07 Million as Stock Declined

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 110,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 23,570 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 134,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 1.56M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 2.89 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “BlackBerryâ€™s Patent Cases Against Facebook and Snap Are Crumbling – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Steel Dynamics, Nucor Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.24 million for 12.03 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

