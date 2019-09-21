12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Rush Enterpises (RUSHA) Holding by $681,912; Uss Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (RUSHA) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 18,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 35,446 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 54,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterpises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 218,418 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,600 shares to 279,242 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Option Traders Are Playing Grupo Financiero Galicia Following Argentina Market Crash – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rush Enterprises sets $7 billion annual revenue goal – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Adopts $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises founder Marvin Rush dies at age 79 – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: May 17, 2018.