12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Increased Its Stake by $1.30 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. It is down 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $232.47. About 782,867 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 24,504 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors owns 5.47M shares. Magnetar Ltd holds 0.04% or 93,863 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 22,765 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank Corp. Primecap Communication Ca reported 0.11% stake. Ltd Limited Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 372,788 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,390 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tennessee-based Green Square Lc has invested 0.39% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 220,698 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.