12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $1.38 Million; Valuation Declined; Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Its Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $511,464 as Valuation Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 243.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 170,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 240,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 69,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 5.05 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 759,531 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares to 132,858 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.17% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 700,132 shares. 220 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Principal Gru holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 25,899 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 638,608 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Group has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 15,500 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 53,898 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 119,816 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 120,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2.69 million shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 1.51M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 32,459 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership owns 22,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

