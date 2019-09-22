12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Fedex (FDX) Position by $9.64 Million; Valuation Declined; Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $464.01 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 58,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 72,459 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90M, down from 131,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 118.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 11.62 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 billion, up from 8.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 2.55M shares traded or 58.04% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 47,205 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $108.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,278 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 7,844 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Chevy Chase Trust reported 140,876 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 38,028 shares. E&G Lp reported 5,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Hldg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 140,163 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 132,426 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company accumulated 212,800 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3,855 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 14,017 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 1.3% or 22,697 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 14,520 are held by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Horrell Capital Mngmt owns 30,959 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 15,415 shares. Intact Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,800 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 6,870 shares. Covington Advsrs stated it has 20,368 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,395 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4,844 shares. Systematic LP reported 1,305 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 12,126 shares. Scotia has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The California-based Fdx has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has 5,335 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares to 711,780 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 23,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).