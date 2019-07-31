12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Its Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) by $2.69 Million; Ami Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 37,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 135,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 191,530 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 13,690 shares to 21,531 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,162 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

