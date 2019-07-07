12Th Street Asset Management Company Increases Position in Hanesbrands (HBI); Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.90 Million as Market Value Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 379.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 814,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40 million, up from 214,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. It closed at $17.38 lastly. It is down 2.03% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.08% or 63,833 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 10,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 80,642 shares. 1.33 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 32,320 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc reported 3.76M shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 11.19M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd reported 1.52% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cibc Mkts holds 260,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 13,083 shares. Capital Mgmt Associates Ny has invested 0.35% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ima Wealth reported 3,752 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested in 0.01% or 53,200 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.