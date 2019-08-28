12Th Street Asset Management Company Holds Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG); As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 5,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 235,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04 million, up from 229,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 1.84M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 377,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 68,384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 445,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 7.64M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,771 shares stake. 335,054 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Regions Finance reported 7,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prns invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 10,151 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 12,320 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 33,014 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.78M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 311,947 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 100,000 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 3.24M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 17,933 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,900 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil: A Few Thoughts On Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15,300 shares to 41,516 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 138,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).