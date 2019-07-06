12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Upped Its Stake in Avnet (AVT) by $3.12 Million as Stock Declined; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Stake in Now (DNOW) Trimmed by $715,000

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 390,938 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 431,439 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.78 million for 40.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Communication Limited owns 1,100 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 20,849 shares. 17,320 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sasco Cap Ct holds 27,970 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Heartland Advsr accumulated 455,416 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 38,627 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 73,628 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 25 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1.14M shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Rhumbline Advisers owns 342,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 47,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 176,745 shares. 32,556 are owned by Brown Advisory. 21,150 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Financial Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 46,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 29,000 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.15% or 2.22 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,243 shares. 137,875 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Synovus Corp accumulated 170 shares.