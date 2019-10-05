12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Upped Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $1.57 Million as Shares Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Maintains Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 2.37 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 68650% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 686,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 687,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.11M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 774,160 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,942 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,490 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charming Charlie founder bids to buy brand, IP assets out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Centina – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 45 shares stake. Charter Co reported 4,672 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 553,526 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3,084 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp reported 985,752 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 7,684 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spc Inc holds 0.07% or 7,900 shares. 1,512 are owned by Next Gp Incorporated Inc. Premier Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 17,254 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 972,114 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.54% or 27,621 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Perrigo Announces Patent Litigation Settlement for the Generic Version of Nascobal® Nasal Spray – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 12,875 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 343,551 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 45,912 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com reported 108,042 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 314,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of accumulated 890 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 26,957 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 47,369 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 795,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0.04% or 391,752 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 1,067 are held by Fifth Third Bancshares.