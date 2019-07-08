12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 162.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 43,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 53,381 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 215,963 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,301 are held by Macquarie Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 268,355 shares. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 108,286 shares. 670,919 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments. Rhumbline Advisers holds 224,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 32,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Gmt Corporation holds 518,030 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.41 million shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 40,358 shares. Mcrae Mgmt has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 99,436 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Argent Mngmt Limited holds 34,072 shares. New York-based M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 8,301 shares. $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.15 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,110 shares to 131,220 shares, valued at $23.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 814,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Management Incorporated holds 21,497 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 1,812 shares. Community Ser Limited Com reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Metropolitan Life owns 46,229 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 6,807 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 39,564 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru Com accumulated 38,548 shares. Fiera Capital owns 2,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Schulhoff Incorporated owns 61,709 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18.51M shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20,732 shares to 29,892 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,446 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).