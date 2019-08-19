12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Td Capital Mgmt Lc owns 473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 3.50M shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 1.56% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 72,061 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sei Com invested in 0.02% or 392,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 32,459 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 130,420 shares. Mesirow Fin Investment Mgmt holds 1.42% or 542,745 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 1.08M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 61,805 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 90,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 48,010 shares. Mufg Americas holds 3,263 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174 are held by C M Bidwell And Associates. Hwg Hldg LP stated it has 12,651 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 308,519 shares. Northstar Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,407 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management Lc reported 91,163 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.98% or 88,122 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 6,480 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 1.65% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Benin Corporation owns 37,613 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 116,154 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet National Bank & Trust Tru Limited reported 26,835 shares. 63,587 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Greystone Managed holds 1.18% or 105,661 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares to 55,917 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

