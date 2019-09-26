12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $11.95 Million; As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stock Value Rose, Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Its Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 141.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 195,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 334,069 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41 million, up from 138,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 900,463 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 27,877 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 63,677 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 3,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern holds 0% or 90,190 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Adirondack Research & Management has invested 0.69% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 30,535 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 1% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Ancora Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.5% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.95 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 126,175 shares. 246,145 are owned by Deltec Asset Limited Liability. 629,599 were reported by Vanguard. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 177,171 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Kokino Ltd Co stated it has 283,714 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Hi Inc Opp (HIO) by 155,079 shares to 258,223 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmg Acquisition C 24 Uts Exp 02/07/24.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity. 12,500 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $28,875. Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Selected to Provide OPM Support for the Town of Weymouth’s Chapman Middle School – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steven B. Morris Joins Hill International as the Firm’s New Aviation Sector Leader – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Port of Long Beach Selects Hill International to Provide Program Management for the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility Program – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Selected as Project Manager for Central Asia’s Largest Mosque – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alps Advsr Inc reported 7,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Viking Investors Lp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citigroup invested in 0.05% or 948,097 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.21% or 33,580 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 6,096 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 220,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bain Cap Credit LP reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 12.48 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 101,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,975 shares. Green Square Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 10,362 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 364,724 shares to 580,208 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 21,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,326 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).