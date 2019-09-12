12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) as Share Price Declined; Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Declined While Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Stake by $35.02 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 273,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 451,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.29M, down from 725,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 1.04M shares traded or 62.21% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 257,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 4.22M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $274.35 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 57,900 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 27,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 21,735 shares to 213,326 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 364,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,208 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.