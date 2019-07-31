12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.38 Million; Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $778,374

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 182,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.60 million, down from 185,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 556,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 3,127 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,048 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 281 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 31,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.57 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rech Invsts holds 5.47M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 17.30M shares. 54,880 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 113,706 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,600 are owned by Qs Invsts Lc. Etrade Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,543 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 13,043 shares. Amp Investors reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22M for 23.22 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,110 shares to 131,220 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity. Shares for $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH) by 14,524 shares to 222,610 shares, valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Incorporated.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 21.15 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 33,244 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,361 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 8,415 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orleans Capital Management La reported 13,655 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. 4,786 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc Ww reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 35,137 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 178,403 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has 85,031 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ghp Inc invested in 0.12% or 3,710 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 1,234 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,482 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.