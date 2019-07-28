12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Price Rose, Timpani Capital Management Cut Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 135,317 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15,758 shares to 65,041 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Inc by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 26,331 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 2,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc reported 162,793 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security National Tru stated it has 1,121 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 35,539 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability invested in 46,137 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 235,549 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp has 3,583 shares. Sg Americas Llc owns 4,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20M for 42.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of stock. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares to 173,123 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).