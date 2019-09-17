12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by $851,430 as Stock Price Declined; Eagle Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Synopsys (SNPS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 46,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 857,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.31M, up from 810,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 617,508 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 14,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 23,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 409,592 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc invested 0.57% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 626,533 shares. Decatur Capital Incorporated has invested 1.27% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,234 shares. Parkside Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tci Wealth holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 21,378 shares. Carlson LP reported 495,847 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd accumulated 3,246 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 665,597 were accumulated by Champlain Prns Ltd. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.31% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fisher Asset Management invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Dean Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 22,550 shares to 117,489 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,350 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Waddell And Reed holds 653,210 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 0.23% or 4,190 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 143,808 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1,939 are held by Grp One Trading Lp. Community Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 11,382 shares. 42,777 are held by Colony Gru Limited Company. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 455 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Partners invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Grp reported 366,945 shares stake.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 17.21 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 23,202 shares to 409,169 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).