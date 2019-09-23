12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Avnet (AVT) Stake as Stock Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered by $4.11 Million Its Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 77,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 94,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 103,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 15,480 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 119,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.76 million shares traded or 139.21% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Westpac Bk Corp invested in 67,570 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 646 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment holds 10,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Llp has invested 0.07% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.04% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,717 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 51,750 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 5,108 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.62% or 2.62M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 43,763 shares. Polaris Capital invested in 1.94% or 1.02M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares to 589,992 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 195,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Avnet Marks Community Milestones – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Avnet (AVT) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet and Trusted Objects Form Strategic Alliance to Secure Industrial IoT – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 126,000 shares to 778,746 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 220,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,059 were accumulated by Allstate. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 81,210 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Architects holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. 35.63 million were reported by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 1.00 million shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has invested 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brinker Cap Inc holds 142,475 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.18% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regions Corp owns 34,336 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.16% or 3.33M shares. Centurylink Invest Management invested in 0.53% or 25,531 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,574 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Charlotte office park hits market as final building nabs leases – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.