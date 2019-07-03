12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Position in Werner Enterprises (WERN) as Stock Value Declined; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Plexus Com (PLXS) Holding by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 45,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 46,674 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,838 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 29,943 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,616 shares. Kbc Nv reported 498 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 203 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 24,332 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 10,610 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 371 shares. 1.00 million were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). D E Shaw And Comm Inc invested in 62,660 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 201 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Campbell And Commerce Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 122 shares.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.39M for 18.30 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 7,702 shares to 603,905 shares, valued at $66.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 378,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $465,105 activity. Darroch Ronnie sold $194,953 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) on Friday, February 1.