12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Decreased Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million; As Simon Property Croup (SPG) Market Value Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 882,233 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Simon Property Croup Inc (SPG) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 111,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, down from 113,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Simon Property Croup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.4. About 823,025 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,937 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 54,983 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5.73M shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 0.75% or 62,032 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company reported 3,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Resolution Cap invested 7.3% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chevy Chase holds 258,050 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 1,300 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 63,983 shares. Heitman Real Llc holds 872,128 shares or 6.92% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Opus Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.18% stake. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bp Plc invested in 33,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 4,470 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26,500 shares to 559,100 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 23,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Reliance Of Delaware owns 29,011 shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.41% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). New York-based Etrade Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fil Limited reported 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt Company has 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 164,280 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 130,420 shares. Moreover, Marathon Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hbk LP reported 63,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 145,046 shares. Nomura holds 64,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 13,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

