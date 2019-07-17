12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Decreased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $1.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $840,157

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 11,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,391 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 56,077 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 168,818 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold 18,000 shares worth $306,000. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was made by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 224,832 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.02% or 392,503 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 2.57M shares. 3.01M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested in 78,800 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Voya Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Republic Investment holds 56,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Com reported 44,900 shares stake. Marathon Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 37,850 shares. 9.19 million were reported by Fil Limited. Magnetar Ltd owns 93,863 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 7,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 3.19 million shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11,832 shares to 440,335 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.78M for 9.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman offers innovative recycling technology for polyesters – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,383 are owned by Signaturefd Limited. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 31,278 shares. Wright Investors Serv owns 3,207 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 220,600 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 15,659 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,950 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.1% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Groesbeck Management Nj stated it has 3,967 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,076 shares. Virtu Fincl reported 14,639 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Homrich And Berg has 17,545 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). James Investment reported 7,335 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).