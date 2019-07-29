12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Csx (CSX) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted Holding by $11.09 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 149,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 805,733 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.14 million, up from 655,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 2.50M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 758,525 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hartford Management owns 2.8% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 109,559 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 2,669 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company owns 162,656 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% or 15,181 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.02M shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 88,489 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 1.33% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,708 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Iowa National Bank holds 0.15% or 4,415 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 8,065 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 247,973 shares to 5.28M shares, valued at $236.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 381,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock. 1,500 shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David, worth $23,640 on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.41% or 534,500 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 3,000 shares stake. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Inv has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 1.39 million shares. 797,160 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Limited Liability. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 22,765 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 0.16% or 4.19 million shares. 56,586 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Suntrust Banks reported 12,801 shares. Boston Prtn reported 359,610 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.13% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 20,881 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).