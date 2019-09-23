12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position as Stock Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $401,850

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,425 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 410,522 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60M, down from 440,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 742,349 shares traded or 62.93% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,500 shares to 110,500 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpt Realty by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,782 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc owns 7,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gru owns 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 9,488 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 24,443 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0% or 6,057 shares in its portfolio. 29,740 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 3,500 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Com accumulated 83 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 26,407 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Art Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,874 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 81,461 shares. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.22% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Salzhauer Michael holds 1.48% or 53,548 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 118,924 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares to 198,874 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.