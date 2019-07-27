12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $1.38 Million; Share Value Rose; Holder Needham Investment Management Boosted Amber Rd (AMBR) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Altai Capital Responds to Amber Road’s Postponement of Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 0.16% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 166,528 shares. Bank Of America De owns 65,326 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 10,282 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.38M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 5,715 shares. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 133,900 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Lc has 3.33% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 671,219 shares. 277,305 are owned by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 198,719 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 12,599 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 910,000 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.01% or 11,438 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 3,965 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 4,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 12,724 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. Tempesta Daniel David had sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640 on Friday, February 1. $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) CEO Mark Benjamin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Named 2019 â€œBest Places to Work for LGBTQ Equalityâ€ by Human Rights Campaign Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Automotive and Banma Partner to Bring Hybrid AI Solutions to Banma MARS V3.0, the Company’s Latest Connected Car Platform – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares to 173,123 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 550 shares. 16,035 are held by First Allied Advisory Ser. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.14% or 372,788 shares. 383,153 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 220,698 shares. 114,644 were reported by Natixis. Pictet Asset invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 0% or 3,745 shares. Gmt Cap reported 518,030 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 11,450 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Llc. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,084 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.29M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 68 shares.