12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Anderson Hoagland & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Centene (CNC)

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 2.81M shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RGM Capitalâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares to 251,773 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hbk Limited Partnership holds 63,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 119,816 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management owns 7,084 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 134 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Primecap Com Ca has 9.11 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ajo LP holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 108,491 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Staley Capital Advisers reported 975,400 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 13,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Limited has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 24,504 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4,396 shares. 3,000 are held by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $47.00M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Tru Na reported 8,648 shares. 600 were accumulated by Kings Point. Cypress Cap Gru accumulated 18,034 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 121,035 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.10M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 414 shares in its portfolio. 6.83 million were accumulated by Cap Intl Investors. World owns 27.78 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 99,710 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.83% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 277,263 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 280 shares. The New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).