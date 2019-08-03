12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Position; Shareholder Conning Has Increased Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 107.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 71,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 138,158 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 1.04 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Conning Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 70.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 41,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 101,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 59,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 945,289 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 9,491 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding stated it has 41,443 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 32,726 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited accumulated 0.04% or 7,634 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested in 0.02% or 76,853 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 8,370 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Bain Cap Equity Management Limited Liability Company has 6.51% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.25M shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 1.60M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Company stated it has 4,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 6,310 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 11,884 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 104,191 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Management Limited Com holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 107,397 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,632 shares to 916,927 shares, valued at $49.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 24,600 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.08% or 60,778 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.05% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Raymond James And Associates reported 101,463 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc holds 6,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,883 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 514 shares. Asset Lc holds 270,287 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc owns 97,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 65,270 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0% stake. Castleark has invested 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

