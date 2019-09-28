12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding By $1.28 Million; 1 Analysts Covering Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 7.33% above currents $50.31 stock price. BanColombia had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. See Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) latest ratings:

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $12.10 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 158,876 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 14,700 shares. Phocas Finance Corp reported 6,708 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 134 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 62,455 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 42,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Hap Trading Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 46,907 shares. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 42,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 38,500 shares or 0% of the stock.