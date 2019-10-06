12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Its Position in Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) as Market Valuation Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 82,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 480,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.40M, down from 562,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 30,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 429,721 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 460,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 86,269 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 82,182 shares to 109,884 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,651 shares, and has risen its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City owns 29,993 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Kopp Invest Advisors Lc holds 1,868 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Lc has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Ltd has invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability holds 80,306 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Group Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc invested 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry reported 375,576 shares or 8.35% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation stated it has 113,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 241,140 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.72% or 93,766 shares. Hendley And Inc reported 92,059 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 41,781 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.03 million shares or 1.30% less from 37.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,724 were reported by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com. M&T Bank owns 10,697 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc owns 1,172 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Com owns 0.18% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 21,358 shares. Msd LP owns 500,000 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 15,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 505 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,658 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). State Street reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 164,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 20,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 854 shares.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.84 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares to 589,992 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).