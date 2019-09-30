12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Holding in Avnet (AVT) by $4.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Wetherby Asset Management Position In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Has Lifted

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 103,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 15,480 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 119,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 488,394 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,157 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares to 711,780 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Heartland Advisors Inc stated it has 210,067 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Becker Cap Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 493,914 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt reported 7,219 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Next Grp holds 0.04% or 8,078 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.49M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.32% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 120 shares. Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 6,386 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 50,111 are held by Euclidean Technology Mgmt Limited. Duncker Streett Inc reported 600 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 98,897 shares. Proshare Limited Co invested in 9,059 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Jones Lllp has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 95,463 were accumulated by Btr Cap Mngmt. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Commerce has invested 1.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.05% or 9,688 shares in its portfolio. Edmp reported 3.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 14,746 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 266,058 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 53,442 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,981 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 1.41% or 636,267 shares. Meridian Counsel holds 0.4% or 13,360 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 13.65 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.36% or 179,887 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,783 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).