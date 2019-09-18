12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Kemper Del (KMPR) Holding by $2.52 Million; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shares Declined, Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 373,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 337,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 8.17 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 29,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 52,968 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, down from 82,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 108,996 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $230,778 activity. $195,903 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) was bought by Holmes Kimberly A..

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 23,202 shares to 409,169 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 68,515 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Communications Ltd Company owns 784,227 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 2,855 shares. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 253 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 0.24% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 43,303 shares. 6,000 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co stated it has 97,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.69% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. 39,217 are held by Prudential. Synovus reported 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 134,732 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 14,532 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.11% or 437,057 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.64 million shares. Bokf Na holds 43,310 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp has invested 0.91% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 4.27 million shares. Moreover, Barr E S Co has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Brave Asset Management holds 33,438 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Llc accumulated 687,397 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 990 shares. State Street Corporation has 43.63 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.06M shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc has 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 8,390 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 319,868 shares in its portfolio.