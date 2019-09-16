12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $6.67 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Havens Advisors Increases Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 114.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 403,746 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 185,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 250,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, down from 436,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 434,728 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares to 198,874 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 23,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).