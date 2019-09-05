126.44% to Target, Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Lovesac (LOVE) Stock; Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Ball (BLL) Stake By $312,930

In analysts note released on today, Roth Capital restate their Buy rating on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock. The target price indicates a potential upside of 126.44% from company’s last stock price.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.58% below currents $80.78 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $6800 target. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Monday, August 5 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $224.31 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.

Among 4 analysts covering Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lovesac has $38 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 118.79% above currents $16.34 stock price. Lovesac had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings on September, 11 before the open. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by The Lovesac Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 196,112 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.