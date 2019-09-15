12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $44.87 Million; Regions Financial Has Cut Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Holding by $614,754

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 161,344 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, down from 171,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 667,486 shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 275,576 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,834 shares. Palestra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 665,495 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 1,539 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 4,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 826 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 1,597 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Conning Inc holds 1,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 6,250 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 17 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 21,071 shares. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $411.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, American National Registered Advisor has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,260 shares. British Columbia Corp holds 522,136 shares. 943,804 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.04% or 10,476 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blair William Commerce Il holds 0.02% or 41,508 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.71% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 144,737 shares. 4,610 are held by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 16.78M shares. Moody Bankshares Division has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,377 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 18,795 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 10,020 were reported by Cumberland Partners.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.