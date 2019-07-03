12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $4.55 Million; Stock Value Rose; Dover (DOV) Market Value Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 73,607 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 84.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 152,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35M, up from 181,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on July, 25. DSX’s profit will be $3.02 million for 29.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dry Bulk Supply Side Outlook – Summer 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Panamax Dry Bulk Vessels; Time Charter Contracts for m/v Crystalia and m/v Maera With Glencore – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase of Purchase Price and Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Says Tender Offer was Oversubscribed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amp Ltd stated it has 86,043 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 22,062 shares in its portfolio. 9,433 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 3,300 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,233 shares. 64,975 were accumulated by Voya Lc. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 6,655 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 83,223 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 376,307 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 2,850 are owned by Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,241 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,976 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 128,900 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $160.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 155,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of stock. Spurgeon William sold $1.14M worth of stock or 13,102 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Dover Corporation (DOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Tokheim Quantiumâ„¢ 510M Fuel Dispenser Series – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.