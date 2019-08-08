12 West Capital Management LP Stake in Bio Techne (TECH) Has Upped by $6.93 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Boosted Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 billion, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 2.19 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $195.78. About 20,098 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27M shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 27,928 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 68,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Utah Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ameriprise Fincl has 554,429 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 12,517 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Da Davidson And Comm accumulated 0.01% or 1,890 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested 0.9% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sun Life has 0.13% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3,035 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 24,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And has 43,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,500 shares. Btim accumulated 0.14% or 51,210 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BWXT,TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 71,671 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 123,909 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management holds 44,725 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 124,523 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Addenda Cap stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Dakota Investment Council invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kopp Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 8,927 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer Gp holds 0.49% or 1.25M shares. Culbertson A N & has 119,050 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.