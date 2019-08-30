12 West Capital Management LP Position in Diana Shipping (DSX) Has Decreased by $4.55 Million; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Moody’s (MCO) Holding by $328,515 as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $216.07. About 222,361 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S Baa2 RATING MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Anne Arundel County’s (MD) $263.6 Million 2018 Go Bonds; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AGREEMENT BETWEEN EU AND UK ON THE TERMS OF A TRANSITION ARRANGEMENT REDUCES THE RISK OF A “CLIFF-EDGE” BREXIT IN MARCH NEXT YEAR; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Extends The Review Of Credit Europe Bank N.V.’s Debt And Deposit Ratings; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FOUR, DOWNGRADES ONE CLASS OF BACM 2005-5; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trust & Custody Services Bank’s A1 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Canadian Abcp Activity For Week Ended April 20, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gyp Holdings’s Dba Gms Inc. B1 Cfr; Rating Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Fingrid’s Ratings To Stable; Affirms Ratings

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 81,457 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 41,900 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.08% or 2,689 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,382 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management holds 1,420 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct holds 2,800 shares. 1,140 are owned by Numerixs Investment Tech. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,705 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 1,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,796 shares. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 182,552 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 297,817 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s Acquires RiskFirst For Institutional Buy-Side Analytics Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Moody’s Supports Latin America Launch of Village Capital’s Finance Forward Global Initiative – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 29,590 shares to 729,040 shares, valued at $57.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.