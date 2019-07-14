12 West Capital Management LP Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $2.72 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 703,989 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 21,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 174,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,238 shares to 28,434 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 13,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Chip Stocks to Buy This Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

