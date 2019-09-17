12 West Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 161,612 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.54M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.52. About 2.68 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 429,746 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,826 shares to 8,074 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 12,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 14,714 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 13,306 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 9,751 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. West Oak Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spinnaker owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,175 shares. Hrt, a New York-based fund reported 11,077 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0.02% or 13,051 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 6,700 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3,572 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Beck Mngmt Lc has invested 2.49% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bollard Group Lc has 2,025 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtn LP has 0.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 755,836 shares. Field And Main Bancorp holds 0.03% or 200 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 3,739 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.49 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

